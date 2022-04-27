Two dead after car carrying Anubrata's security personnel hits dumper

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a three-year-old child died, after Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's security personnel's car crashed behind a dumper at Ilambazar in Birbhum on Tuesday night.

Anubrata Mondal's security personnel Sayagal Hossain had been to Durgapur for shopping. Madhab Kaibarta had also accompanied him. While Hossain's younger daughter and his friend were in an SUV, Mondal's security personnel along with his elder daughter and wife were travelling in another car.

Near Choupahari area in Ilambazar, suddenly the driver of the SUV lost control and rammed into the back of a dumper that was parked on the roadside. Seeing the SUV colliding with the dumper, the driver of the other car applied the emergency brake. Local people heard the collision and went to the spot. After police were informed, cops from Ileambazar police station went to the spot and rushed the injured persons to a hospital where Hossain's younger daughter and Kaibarta were declared dead.

Driver of the SUV had been admitted to the hospital.

He is still critical. Meanwhile, investigation into the matter is underway.