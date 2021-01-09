Two-day Shramik Mela kicks off

Kolkata: The two-day Kolkata Shramik Mela 2021, organised by the state Labour department, kicked off at Ramlila Grounds in Moulali on Friday. The Shramik Mela, which is held every year in all districts and sub divisions of the state, had begun on January 2 in Asansol this year.



"Bengal is one of the states where the farmers and the labourers are happy as we under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee work for the welfare of the people," Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said. As per the data of the Labour department in Kolkata, the number of beneficiaries registered under the unorganised sector is 30,079, including 3,020 construction and 2,734 transport workers. The department has handled 477 cases under Gratuity Act and already disposed of 50 such cases. The department has issued 568 contract labour licenses till January 6 this year.