Two-day disaster management workshop inaugurated in Teor

balurghat: A two-day workshop on disaster management was inaugurated in Teor, which is under Hili block, on Friday. It was jointly conducted by the Life Long Learning and Extension department of North Bengal University and a local social welfare organisation Ujjiban Society.

The workshop was named as Intensive Outreach Extension Programme on Disaster Management.

"The principal objective of conducting the workshop was to educate the general public on disaster management. It is true that a majority of people are still unaware of different sectors of it. We have organised the workshop to help the common people," said the secretary of the Ujjiban Society Suraj Das.

According to him, various aspects of disaster management were discussed on the first day of the workshop.

"The workshop will help the people a lot regarding the matter related to disaster management," he said. "Everyone should know about the different aspects of disaster management so that they can tackle the situation. We have interacted with the participants through question and answer sessions to motivate them," said a trainer, Jyoti Bikash Dutta. District Social Welfare Officer of South Dinajpur Swarnendu Mondal, Inspector-in-Charge of Hili police station Ganesh Sharma, Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Hili block Dr Rudrangshu Majumdar, Joint Block Development Officer of Hili Nishad Ali, etc were present.