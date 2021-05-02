Two COVID-infected found dead at their homes in Kolkata

Kolkata: Two persons, both patients of COVID-19, were found dead at their residences here on Saturday, a police officer said.



One of them, an octogenarian, apparently hanged himself from the ceiling fan on the ground floor of his two- storey home in Purba Putiyari area here, the officer said.

According to the officer, Barindra Kumar Kar, a resident of Babupara in Purba Putiyari area, may have been under "severe stress" as he was undergoing home isolation.

"The deceased was COVID-19 positive. We are waiting for his post mortem report," the officer said.

In the city's Fern Road area, the police recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman from her flat.

The woman, identified as Sandhya Mahato, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

"She stayed alone in the flat. Neighbours did not reach out to her over the past few days for fear of infection.

We broke open the door to find the woman lying dead in her home," the officer added.