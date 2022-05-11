Two cops hurt as portion of old building collapses on them

kolkata: Three police personnel of Burrabazar Police Station, including two Sub Inspectors (SI) and a civic volunteer, were injured after a portion of an old building collapsed on them on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2:40 pm when they were returning to the police station after conducting an inquiry. SIs Baibhab Sharoff and Parimal Adak along with civic volunteer Baburam Dutta were walking along Rabindra Sarani, when suddenly a portion of an dilapidated building located at 187, Rabindra Sarani collapsed.

The concrete debris fell on the trio following which they suffered injuries. While Sharoff suffered injuries on his face, Adak suffered head injuries and Dutta suffered injuries on his shoulder.

The injured cops were rushed to a private hospital nearby from where they were shifted to SSKM Hospital. Sharoff is undergoing treatment there while Adak and Dutta were shifted to a private hospital near Mallick Bazar.