Two containment zones declared in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: With the aim to combat the second wave of pandemic, South Dinajpur district administration has declared two broad-based containment zones in the district on Thursday afternoon.



On Thursday, District Magistrate Ayesha Rani issued an order and announced the broad-based containment zones across the district. As per the order, two areas under Gangarampur civic body, namely Dangapara and School-para in ward no 11 have been declared as containment zones from June 24 to July 7 due to the spike in COVID cases.

As per the notification, all government and private offices except the offices involved in essential and emergency citizen centric services including all non-essential activities, movement and all congregations shall remain closed in these areas.

"All transportation including e-Rickshaw/battery operated rickshaw, movement of private vehicles, two-wheeler except the inter-district and inter-state cargo and passenger movement along National Highway and other major roads in public transportation or in private vehicles shall remain closed. Different types of non essential marketing/industrial and trading activities shall also remain closed," the notification stated.

As per the notification, the movement of residents of containment zones shall be strictly regulated except for the purpose of essential issues while all norms of social/physical distancing and usage of masks should be strictly followed at public places.

"Concerned SDOs and BDOs in consultation with local authorities shall arrange home delivery if needed by the residents of containment zones," the notification further explained.

According to an official source, it has been proved in the past that total lockdown is unsustainable. The district administration's step to impose lockdown in the containment zones is the only way by which the community spread of the deadly virus can be curbed.

People are being requested to maintain social distance and wear face masks at public places. The cops are being directed to be strict with those violating norms and send them back home if they are found without masks.