Two children washed away in Torsa, one feared buried post landslide

DARJEELING: Following incessant rains in North Bengal, two children — identified as 8-year-old Anisa Ansari and her 10-year-old sister Manisha — were washed away in the turbulent Torsa river in Jaigaon along the Indo-Bhutan border. In Darjeeling town, one Home Guard personnel — identified as 29-year-old Suman Thapa — is feared buried under the debris of the guard house, which collapsed after a landslide occurred behind the residence of the Sub-Divisional Officer there. Rescue operation is on to trace him. Several other landslides were reported in Darjeeling town.



Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow warning for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts for the next 24 hours. Kalimpong and Sikkim remained cut off as National Highway 10 remained closed throughout the day after landslides hit seven places, including Setijhora, 29th Mile and Hanumanjhora. The alternate route through Gorubathan – Lava — Kalimpong was also shut down owing to multiple landslides.

Many tourist vehicles were stuck on these stretches. Later, a single lane was opened to let them move.

"Many roads throughout the Hills were blocked owing to landslides. However, relentless efforts have resulted in the opening up of the majority of the blocked roads," stated S Ponnambalam, DM, Darjeeling.

A landslide occurred at Mahanadi near Kurseong on National Highway 55. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway service from NJP to Darjeeling has been suspended for an indefinite period.

The Pokriabong-Sukhia Pokhari Road, Pulbazar-Goke Road, Bijanbari-Ghoom Road, Darjeeling to Singla Bazaar, one of the main routes connecting Sikkim with Darjeeling, are operational.

Two persons trapped in the inundated Relli Khola (riverine) area were rescued in Kalimpong. "Civil Defence volunteers provided tea, snacks and food to stranded tourists on Lava-Algarah Road. The stretch is now clear," stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Many tourists stranded at Teesta were made to put up at a community hall by local residents as they couldn't find any accommodation. Food and blankets were provided to them.

About 1,053 houses have been partially damaged, while 117 have been fully and 73 severely damaged in the Darjeeling district. At least 96 persons have been evacuated and lodged in six relief camps in the district.

The Bridge at Rangpo, connecting Bengal with Sikkim, is also damaged and is closed for heavy vehicles. A pillar of the Balason bridge at Matigara, Siliguri has been damaged.

Meanwhile, in the plains, most of the rivers, including Jaldakha, Torsa and Mujnai were in spate due to heavy rains in North Bengal and bordering Bhutan. A Red warning has been issued for river Teesta. With water being released from the Teesta Barrage, large stretches of the Jalpaiguri district are inundated. More than 10,000 people have been sheltered in relief camps.