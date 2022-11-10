Two children die of dengue

KOLKATA: Two children died of dengue in Kolkata in separate incidents on Wednesday.



A 9-year-old boy from Pilkhana in Howrah died of refractory shock caused by severe dengue at a private hospital in Mukundapur at around 3.13 am on Wednesday. He was suffering from high fever for more than a week and he was undergoing treatment at a local state-run hospital.

According to the statement issued by the hospital, the patient was brought to the hospital at around 8.45 pm on Tuesday when he suffered a cardiac arrest at the emergency hospital. He was shifted to the pediatric ICU, where he was ventilated. The patient eventually succumbed to refractory shock caused by severe dengue.

In another incident, an 8-year-old girl from Bidhannagar died of dengue at a private children's hospital in Park Circus in the wee hours of Wednesday. She was a resident of Baigachi area under ward 18 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. She was suffering from fever for the past few days. Victim has been identified as Rittika Sau. Nearly 80 people in the state have so far died of dengue while more than 51,000 people have been affected.

In another development, AMRI Hospital Dhakuria will provide training to medical officers and other medical staff at nursing homes, along with local general physicians, in consultation with Swasthya Bhavan and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to ensure that dengue patients receive proper management and treatment, looking at lack of awareness among people and also a section of family physicians.

Meanwhile, around 956 fresh dengue cases have been reported in the state on Wednesday. As many as 7281 dengue tests were done in a single-day.