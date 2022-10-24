Two BJP leaders from Nandigram resign from party

KOLKATA: The conflict between the old and new entrants in BJP has once again out in the open in Nandigram with many old-timers tendering their resignations.



Nandigram is said to be the fiefdom of Suvendu Adhikari. He had defeated Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly election in Nandigram. Joydeb Das and Batakrishna Das, submitting their resignation from BJP, claimed that the old-timers of the party were being sidelined.

They said: "Those who had assaulted the BJP workers and leaders and forced many of them to leave the area, had joined the saffron party before the 2021 Assembly election and are now giving instructions to the old timers who are considered to be a burden in the party." They said they would not join any political party.Tapan Bandyopadhyay, president of Tamluk Organising District of the BJP said: "They are not telling the truth. Both of them have been issued show cause notice and action would be taken if they fail to reply."

According to political experts plagued by infighting and exodus, the Bengal BJP, which is still licking its wounds after the Assembly poll defeat, is staring at bleak prospects in the state as senior leaders engage in feud off.