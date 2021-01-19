Two BJP factions clash at a roadshow

Kolkata: The infighting between the original BJP and the new entrants once again came out in the open at the road show held by Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh in south Kolkata on Monday afternoon.



The followers of both the factions pelted stones at each other and vandalised some motor cycles which were parked on the sides of SP Mukherjee Road. BJP supporters tore off Mamata Banerjee's placard and hoardings.

Suvendu Adhikari later alleged that Trinamool Congress supporters had attacked their counterparts in BJP and a clash ensued.

Denying Suvendu's allegation, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Trinamool MLA from Rashbehari who went to the spot after the clash had ended said: "Why should our supporters who were holding party flags attack BJP workers. This will expose them. It was the infighting of BJP. BJP supporters had made obscene gesture at our party supporters without any provocation," he maintained.

He said: "Trinamool workers will hold a rally on Tuesday at the same venue to protest against BJP's vandalism.

BJP held a road show which started from Tollygunge Tram depot and ended at Rashbehari Avenue intersection.

On Monday a road show was organised by the BJP where the state BJP Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari were the star attraction. When the procession reached Charu market area, some unknown youths attacked the rallyists and threw brickbats at them. Those taking part in the rally became furious and a clash ensued. Those who took part in the rally vandalized some motor cycles and tore off mamata Banerjee's photograph. They also shouted anti-TMC slogan.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay alleged that BJP supporters had beaten up some Trinamool workers unprovoked. He said they were preparing for a procession and he had gone there to attend the rally. To cover the incident Suvendu said Trinamool men had attacked his party workers as they are mortally scared of BJP.

Aroop Biswas who went to the spot later alleged that BJP workers had made obscene gestures at Trinamool workers who were preparing for a procession. "Our men did not throw stones at BJP as we do not believe in violence. BJP not only believes in violence but also tries to create trouble following their rally just to get footage in the media. A rally will be held tomorrow and it will go through the same route," he said.