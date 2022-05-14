Two arrested with 48 kg ganja, Rs 34 lakh cash in Siliguri
Siliguri (WB): Two persons were arrested in Siliguri in northern West Bengal with 48 kg ganja and a huge amount of cash, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, Siliguri Metropolitan Police raided Sukanta Pally in Matigara and nabbed two persons on Friday.
Among those arrested was a woman, a police officer said.
Total 48 kg ganja and Rs 34.40 lakh in cash were found with them, he said.
A case has been filed and an investigation is underway to nab the other members of the racket, he added.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns, BJP picks Manik Saha as leader of ...14 May 2022 12:52 PM GMT
Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons14 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
Dr Krishna Saksena's book 'LIFE' released14 May 2022 8:34 AM GMT
Historic Khadi centre in Tawang to revive silk industry14 May 2022 8:33 AM GMT
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among seven actors to star in Zoya...14 May 2022 8:31 AM GMT