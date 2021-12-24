Two arrested with 13kg of explosives, one pistol

KOLKATA: Ahead of Christmas, the Special Task Forces (STF) on Thursday arrested two persons for possessing 13 kg of explosive, two magazines and one 9 mm pistol along with 1 Magazine from Techno City Bus stand in New Town area on Thursday.



The accused are from Bhagalpur Bihar. A case is being started under Technocity P.S. of Bidhan Nagar Commissionerate.

Meanwhile, STF West Bengal detained one person from Kokrajhar, Assam for carrying two Glock pistols along with two Magazines and 20 ammunitions (9 mm).

According to police, the detained person is a baglifter. He had stolen a bag on December 22, 2021 (in which said weapons were kept along with other personal belongings).

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, said sources.