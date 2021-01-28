Two arrested in ATM robbery attempt cases in Siliguri

Darjeeling: The Siliguri metropolitan police got a major breakthrough in the ATM robbery attempt cases with the arrest of two persons including an army deserter.



Incidentally there have been numerous failed attempts of robbery at ATMs in Siliguri recently. "On January 12th there was a failed attempt at an ATM located at Court-More. On 18th a similar attempt was made at a bank in Panitanki More. Our special team started keeping a close tab. On January 25 when there was an attempt at robbing an ATM at Deshbandhu para, two persons were caught red handed" stated DP Singh, Commissioner, Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

The arrested include one Praveen Kumar from Haryana and Sunil Kumar, originally from Haryana but residing in Siliguri since long. "On interrogation it was revealed that Praveen Kumar is a deserter of the Indian Army. He was involved in a similar case in June 2020 at Gurgaon and was in judicial custody. After he acquired bail he had come to Siliguri and tied up with Sunil Kumar" stated Singh.

The army has been informed of the arrest. Fingerprint experts have been called in. Investigations are on to find out if the duo had made any other attempts along with involvement of others.

"Cash along with equipment used for breaking open the ATMs including cutters have been seized from their possession," added the police commissioner.