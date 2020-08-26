Two arrested for organising blood donation camp without permission

Darjeeling: Kiran Biswakarma, President of the Gorkha Sanyukt Sangharsh Samity (GSSS) along with Sachin Tamang, the Assistant Secretary of the same organization were arrested from Darjeeling on Tuesday.



The GSSS had organised a blood donation camp to commemorate "Balidan Diwas" marking the day on which martyr Major Durga Malla of the Indian National Army was hanged by the British Raj. The blood donation camp was organized at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on Tuesday.

"The duo were arrested under the Disaster Management Act for organising the camp without permission," stated TS Nath, Inspector in charge of Darjeeling Sadar Police Station. Sources stated that there are pending warrants in the name of the duo in earlier cases.

The Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist has demanded their immediate release. "The organizers had taken permission from the Darjeeling Municipality that is being run by the SDO at present. The administration should take it as a minor fault and release them," stated Shekhar Chettri of the CPRM.