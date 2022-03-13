Two arrested for hunting leopard, consuming its flesh

DARJEELING: Three youths were arrested for hunting a leopard, taking selfies with the carcass, cooking and consuming the flesh and then trying to sell the hide. The incident occurred at Faujijot, Ghoshpukur in the Phansidewa block of the Darjeeling district.



A few days ago photographs of youths posing with the carcass of a leopard had gone viral on social media. "Accordingly, we started investigating. The West Bengal Wildlife Crime Control Bureau along with the intelligence department of 41 Battalion of Shasastra Seema Bal played important roles in nabbing the culprits," stated Sonam Bhutia, ranger, Ghoshpukur Range.

In a joint raid by Forest personnel and SSB, two youths were arrested from near the primary school in Faujijot and the leopard hide recovered from their possession. The hide was raw, measuring 110cm X 55cm.

After interrogation of the duo, the third youth was arrested from Baskhutia village. Paws of the leopard along with the nails were recovered from his possession. Two motorbikes were seized. "They were trying to sell the hide and nails to a buyer in Nepal who had promised them Rs. 80,000. The hide is of a sub adult leopard. The head is missing," added Bhutia.

The arrested, include Tapas Khura (28 years) of Ranichira Tea Estate, Malbazar; Mukesh Karketta (20 years) and Pitulus Karketta (24 years) of Rai line area of Phansidewa. They were produced at a court.