Two Al-Qaeda terrorists held by STF, remanded to 14-day police custody
kolkata: The two Al-Qaeda terrorist who were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police have been remanded to 14 days police custody on Thursday.
The accused duo was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Barasat.
Police claimed that several anti-national pamphlets were found and cops came to know that despite being members of an organization like Al-Qaeda, the accused persons used to act as 'lone wolf.' Sources informed that as of now the case is being investigated by the cops of Shahsan police station. However the STF is expected to take over the investigation within a few days.On Wednesday, STF officials arrested Abdur Raqib Sarkar and Kazi Ehsanullah alias Hasan.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dolo tablet makers doled out freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors, SC...18 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar detained at Jodhpur airport, again18 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT
'India & China relationship going through extremely difficult phase'18 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Red alert in parts of Odisha due to possible formation of depression18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT
16-yr-old commits six robberies in 24 hrs in South Delhi18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT