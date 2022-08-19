Two Al-Qaeda terrorists held by STF, remanded to 14-day police custody

kolkata: The two Al-Qaeda terrorist who were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police have been remanded to 14 days police custody on Thursday.



The accused duo was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Barasat.

Police claimed that several anti-national pamphlets were found and cops came to know that despite being members of an organization like Al-Qaeda, the accused persons used to act as 'lone wolf.' Sources informed that as of now the case is being investigated by the cops of Shahsan police station. However the STF is expected to take over the investigation within a few days.On Wednesday, STF officials arrested Abdur Raqib Sarkar and Kazi Ehsanullah alias Hasan.