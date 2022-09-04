Two al-Qaeda terrorists held

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested two more al-Qaeda terrorists from Parulia in Diamond Harbour of South 24-Parganas and Mumbai on Friday night.

One Samir Hossain (30) was arrested from his residential area in Diamond Harbour, South 24-Parganas while another team arrested Saddam Hossain Khan (34) from Nirmalnagar, Mumbai, with the help of ATS Mumbai. Khan is a resident of Abdulpur, Parulia Coastal police station in Diamond Harbour. STF officials were told that Khan was hiding in Mumbai and Samir Hossain Sheikh will be found from a place in Diamond Harbour area. Accordingly, a covert operation was planned. The duo will be taken into custody for interrogation to find out about their plans.