Twin murders in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: Kalimpong woke up to twin murders on Wednesday. While a man murdered his wife in Nimbong; a youth murdered his grandfather in Raniban.



Ponshyu Lepcha murdered his wife Santumaya Lepcha with a sharp weapon at around 3:30 am. The incident occurred at Nimbong Gram Panchayat around 60 km from Kalimpong town. Neighbours claim that there was a heated discuss between the two following which Ponshyu attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. He then tried to take his own life with the weapon and is under treatment. He has been arrested in connection with the murder. In another incident 24 year old Subham Rai attacked his 74 year old grandfather Mani Kumar Rai and killed him. The incident occurred at Upper Cart road, Raniban, Ward number 21 of Kalimpong.

Subham along with his brother used to live with his grandparents. "He used to regularly have heated discussions with his grandfather" complained Roshan Thapa, neighbour. The deceased had fallen down on the floor following the scuffle and hit his head. "My son was mentally unstable" claimed Arpan Rai, father of the accused. Police have arrested Subham.