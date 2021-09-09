'Twin murder victims stabbed many times'

kolkata: Investigators working on to solve Behala (Parnashree) double murder on Wednesday learnt that the deceased woman and her son were stabbed multiple times and thereafter their throats were slit. Cops also suspect the involvement of more than one person in the heinous crime, in which the mother-son duo was found murdered in their flat at Parnashree area.



According to the sources, the primary opinion of the autopsy suggests that the deceased, Sushmita Mondal and Tamojit, were not sedated before being killed.

Though cops interrogated Tapan Mondal, husband of Susmita, they failed to find any motive behind the murder. Sources claimed that the cops were suspecting the role of any insider in the crime.

Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Parnashree police. But, it has now been taken over by the homicide section of the Detective Department. Sources said the woman's mobile phone was missing.

As per sources, both the bodies were found in separate rooms of the flat lying on different beds.

Deep wounds were found on the bodies. It was being suspected that the wounds were inflicted upon both by a sharp object, suggesting that the attack was sudden.

The cops are still suspecting Tapan's involvement in the murder. Tapan had claimed that he forgot to take the keys to the main gate and thus he had called Susmita after returning home. When Susmita did not receive his call, Tapan called up his father-in-law to ask whether she went to his place or not.

Cops doubt that if Tapan had forgotten to take the keys, then how he went to the office. Meanwhile, when police tried to track the lost mobile phone of Susmita using which her son Tamojit Mondal was attending online classes, they found it was switched off at the flat.

Since then, it had not been turned on. A day after the bodies of a mother and son were found in their flat, police detained the deceased's husband. Sleuths suspect that Susmita and Tamojit were killed between 3 pm and 5 pm. Tamojit was found wearing his school uniform as he was attending online classes.

It was also found that the boy was absent in the last period of his classes on the day of murder.

Meanwhile, cops interrogated the private tutor of Tamojit, who had been to the flat on Monday around 5 pm. He claimed that despite ringing the doorbell several times, none responded. The investigation into the matter is on.