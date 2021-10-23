Twin murder: Two more held, prime accused still on the run

kolkata: The detective department of Kolkata Police made another major breakthrough in the double murder case at Kankulia road in Gariahat by arresting two more accused.



Subir Chaki, 61, managing director of Kilburn Engineering Ltd, and his driver, Rabin Mondal, 65, were found murdered in the former's Kankulia road house on Sunday night.

"We have arrested two persons following prolonged interrogation of the accused at Lalbazar. The duo identified as Bapi Mondal (27) and Jahir Gazi (25) are residents of Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas. We found ambiguities in their statements and the duo has confessed to their crime," a senior office of Kolkata Police's Detective department said.

The sleuths, pursuing the interrogation of Mithu Haldar—who was arrested on Wednesday— picked up some persons from Diamond Harbour and its adjacent areas on Thursday for questioning. After examination, the duo was apprehended.

They had confessed to have accompanied Vicky Haldar, son of Mithu Haldar, who is the prime accused in the double murder case.

"We will produce the two at the Alipore court on Saturday and will seek their police remand," added the official.

According to police sources, there were five persons, including Vicky who had entered Chaki's house.

Mithu waited somewhere close-by, and after the crime was committed Mithu allegedly guided them to Ballygunge station, where they boarded a train for Diamond Harbour.

During the course of investigation, sleuths have learnt that Mithu had roped in the arrested duo along with another persons with the promise of offering Rs 50000 to each of them after the crime.

According to the sources, the accused had planned the crime for over a month. Sources said Vicky had conducted a thorough research on Chaki and his lifestyle.

Moreover, Vicky used to communicate with the deceased, posing as a prospective buyer of his house, in fluent English.

The sleuths have learnt that the two used to work as labourers However, their statement will be corroborated to ascertain the truth, said an investigating officer.

The police have launched a manhunt for Vicky and two other persons involved in the crime.