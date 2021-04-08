Twin murder: Tension prevails in N Bengal

DARJEELING: Ahead of polls, Cooch Behar is on the boil. While a TMC supporter was shot dead on Tuesday night, a businessman was shot dead here on Wednesday morning by unknown miscreants. Two unknown bike-born miscreants shot down 35-year-old Pranotosh Saha, a businessman dealing in gold. They later fled. Saha was rushed to the MJN Hospital where he was declared "brought dead." A mob started protesting by setting up roadblocks and burning tyres. When police arrived the agitated mob started attacking them. CAPF was also deployed. A few persons were also picked up by the police for instigating violence.

Labeling the deceased as a BJP affiliate, BJP supporters staged a sit-in at the Kotwali police station premises. The wife of the deceased, however, claimed that her husband was not involved in politics. Probe is on. In another incident, a TMC supporter, Jasimuddin Mia, was shot dead at Jiranpur, Natabari on Tuesday allegedly by BJP supporters. Clashes took place between TMC and BJP supporters in Sitai. Three vehicles in which TMC supporters were travelling, were attacked on the way to Mamata Banerjee's public meeting on Wednesday.