Twin murder: Accused sent to custody till Sept 23

KOLKATA: The two accused arrested in connection with the double murder case of Parnasree have been remanded to police custody till September 23 after they were produced at the Alipore court on Monday.



Police on Saturday night had visited accused Sanjoy Das's house for interrogation.

When the police team reached the place in Maheshtala, they found a party was going on. Seeing the activity, cops suspected his involvement.

During interrogation, police noticed that his brother Sandip Das was trying to hide something.

Later, Sanjoy was detained and taken to Lalbazar where late on Saturday night he confessed to his crime.

Police later picked up Sandip also. The duo is being interrogated to find out the murder weapon and the mobile phone of the deceased woman which they had taken away.