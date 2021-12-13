Twenty Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from city for illegal stay

Kolkata: Twenty Bangladeshi nationals were on Sunday nabbed from a building in Anandapur area in the city for allegedly staying in the country illegally, a police officer said.



The Bangladeshi nationals were detained during a raid conducted by a Kolkata Police team which was accompanied by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Gulshan colony of Anandapur, in the south-eastern part of the metropolis.

The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police and cops of Anandapur police station conducted a raid and detained the 20 Bangladeshi nationals.

The incident took place just a week before the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections scheduled to be held on December 19.

The detained persons were taken to the local police station for interrogation," the officer said.

None of the 20 persons had valid documents, he said.