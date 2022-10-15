Twelve houses develop cracks; 34 more may be impacted: KMRC

Kolkata: Nearly 200 residents living in about 12 houses in Bowbazar area had to be evacuated after cracks appeared in their residences due to the construction of the East-West Metro corridor.



The incident happened within just five months after cracks developed at five houses on Durga Pituri Lane.

The affected residents of Madan Dutta Lane and BB Ganguly Street have been shifted to three Central Kolkata hotels. Officials of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) faced agitation when they reached Madan Dutta Lane. During the presence of local councillor Biswarup Dey, the KMRC officials assured that the affected persons will get compensation as per the norms within 15 days.

On Friday morning, Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim went to Bowbazar and took stock of the situation. He said the buildings that had developed cracks should be demolished and new ones should come up. "KMRC is doing patch repairs in the affected buildings. This will not solve the problem permanently. The houses should be demolished and rebuilt. But nobody from the decision-making authority is coming forward. The work is being looked after by those KMRC officials who have no decision-making power," added Hakim.

Hakim also informed that Jadavpur University experts have been requested to visit the place. On Friday afternoon, the experts visited the affected houses. They have asked the KMRC authority to suspend the construction work. However, the grouting work is being carried out to stop water seepage.

On Friday at around 3 am water seepage was noticed by the KMRC workers while construction-related work of cross passage on the Sealdah-bound track was going on. After a few hours, occupants of several houses on Madan Dutta Lane and BB Ganguly Street woke up to the sound of cracks.

Nabanita Barua, a resident of Madan Dutta Lane, lost her husband last month. She, along with her son who studies in class VIII, had to leave the house. She said: "My son was unable to appear in the school examination as just a day before his exam, my husband passed away. He had just started to go to school from Thursday. We do not know how to cope with this situation."

On Friday, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MLA Naina Bandyopadhyay visited the spot and spoke to the residents. Later, Sudip said: "There are lots of deficiencies in KMRC's work. They need expert engineers. I will talk to the Rail board and Railway minister about the situation here." The KMRC on Friday evening informed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation that about 34 more buildings may need to be evacuated as the water flow in the underground tunnel has not stopped completely. As a result, cracks may develop in those buildings. Till reports last came in, KMRC authority has sought help from the KMC for arranging hotels to shift the evacuated residents.