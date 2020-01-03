TV actress 'molested' in city on New Year's eve, one held
Kolkata: An app-based taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting a television actress on the New Year's eve in the city, police said on Friday.
The actress informed the Kolkata Police about the incident by dialling 100 on Tuesday night, they said.
Based on her complaint, the police arrested the driver on Thursday, a senior officer said.
The woman alleged that the driver had cancelled the trip moments after she got into the taxi at Ultadanga area in the city, he said.
She also alleged that the driver was drunk and tried to speed the vehicle without paying heed to her pleas to stop, the officer said.
"We have arrested the driver and are investigating the case," he added.
