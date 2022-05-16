TV actor Pallabi Dey found dead at Garfa home

Kolkata: Popular Bengali TV actress Pallabi Dey was found hanging at her rented apartment in Garfa on Sunday morning.



Dey (25) was in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend and they used to stay at a flat in an apartment building located on K P Roy Lane.

According to sources, Dey's boyfriend on Sunday morning reportedly saw her hanging from the fan using a bed sheet as a ligature. Later, he informed Dey's family and friends along with the police. During a preliminary probe, police found that Dey was active on social media till the wee hours of Sunday. Cops also came to know from her friends that recently some problem had cropped up between Dey and her boyfriend.

Police have seized her mobile phone and are also interrogating her boyfriend to find out what exactly happened on Saturday night. As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered at the Garfa police station. Dey was acting in a tele serial called Mon Mane Na.

Earlier, she acted in Ami Sirajer Begum as 'Lutfa' and became famous. She also acted in several other tele serials such as Resham Jhanpi and Kunjachhaya.