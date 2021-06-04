Turning eco-friendly: Sale of cycles climbs in New Town

KOLKATA: The sale of cycles in New Town has gone up in the past few months, indicating the fact that more and more residents are showing interest towards the eco-friendly mode of transport, said Debashis Sen, Chairman of Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) on World Bicycle Day.



There is a graded 17-km cycle track in New Town, the only-of- its-kind in the country. There is a cycle sharing scheme. E-cycles and regular training on riding of cycles is given to the people. More and more people in New Town are buying e-cycles, as an eco-friendly mode of transport. The city police are also contemplating to introduce cycles in Kolkata on certain routes.

Meanwhile, Motovolt Mobility Private limited has tied up with Global Assurance to provide cycle protection to the riders. This is for the first time when such a facility will be provided to the cycle riders.

Cycle enthusiasts gathered infront of Rajabazar Science College to take part in the World Cycle Day celebrations.

It may be mentioned that Sabuj Sathi scheme where cycles are given to the students of state-run, aided and sponsored schools has successfully brought down the number of dropouts in schools particularly among girl students across the state.