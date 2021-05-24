Turncoats line up to rejoin Trinamool

KOLKATA: Turncoats who had quit Trinamool Congress (TMC) and defected to BJP before the Assembly elections are now making a beeline for rejoining the TMC camp. Latest on the list is Sarala Murmu from Malda. A day after Sonali Guha expressed her desire to rejoin TMC, Murmu made a similar appeal on Sunday.



Former TMC MLA from Itahar in North Dinajpur district, Amal Acharya, also made a similar appeal of switching back to TMC from BJP. Murmu had switched the camp as she was reportedly unhappy with the ticket that was given to her by the ruling party.

"It was a mistake on my part to have joined the BJP and I want party supremo Mamata Banerjee to pardon me. If she accepts me, I will work for the party diligently and carry out whatever responsibility she bestows upon me," Murmu said. Murmu was nominated from Habibpur seat in Malda, but party sources had then claimed that she was keen on contesting the election from Maldaha Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Acharya has written to party leaders Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee and chairperson Mamata Banerjee urging them to reaccept him in the party. Sonali Guha, former TMC MLA who had joined the BJP shortly before the Assembly elections tendered unconditional apology and appealed to Banerjee to take her back on Saturday. Footballer Dipendu Biswas has also quit BJP with the hope to rejoin the TMC. "I personally feel that the turncoats should not be entertained in the party at least for the next six months. However, our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee will take the final call," TMC MP Saugata Roy said.