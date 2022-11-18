Tura: Abhishek projects Mukul Sangma as CM candidate

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday hit out at the Centre for not giving enough importance to a state like Meghalaya, which is full of resources and at the same time assured that if his party comes to power, it will not be dominated by Bengal. Abhishek projected son of the soil and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as the chief ministerial candidate of Trinamool Congress. He was addressing a rally in Meghalaya's Tura.



"People may think that if Trinamool comes to power, Meghalaya will be dominated by Bengal. I promise you that Meghalaya will be dominated by the people of Meghalaya. The son of the soil (referring to Sangma) will be the chief minister and he will not bow down to Delhi if he comes to power," he asserted.

He also raised questions as to how long Meghalaya will be neglected. "Why will they treat Meghalaya like a small district and I mean a district consciously? They don't see Meghalaya as a state. It has to be seen as a full-fledged state so that people get their dues. It is a state full of resources and the name itself is a testimony to what it is," said Abhishek.

He further stated that Trinamool Congress is the only party that is taking on the BJP. He slammed the BJP leaders at the Centre for not visiting Meghalaya and made it clear that politics cannot be done through social media or by sitting in Delhi. "We are the only ones who are taking on the BJP. There is a speculation that many TMC leaders have jumped ship but if you check properly, it is the other way round. BJP legislators are jumping onboard the TMC ship," he stated.

Abhishek is optimistic about his party's prospects in Meghalaya. "We have more than 1 lakh active party members in Meghalaya. Just like the sun rising from the east, this time, India's future will be written from this very soil. I invite everyone to join us. We have said that if a vote is cast in favour of Congress, it eventually goes to the BJP. You need to vote for Trinamool Congress to defeat these forces. We are ready to put in our blood and sweat."

Meghalaya Trinamool Congress tweeted saying: "We move one step closer to our aim of bringing credible change in Meghalaya! Our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc inaugurated a new wing of our party office in Garo Hills HQ. We will continue to strive for the glorious future of Meghalaya!"

Abhishek was joined by other TMC leaders, including Meghalaya in-charge Manas Ranjan Bhunia, state president Charles Pyngrop, Mukul Sangma and George Lyngdoh.

He made his first public rally in Garo Hills region where he inaugurated the party's office in the Te'teng Aja locality in the town of Tura.

Seeing the enthusiasm of the local people, Abhishek

said: "This is something that

I will cherish for the rest of

my life. Thank you very much for the warm welcome and "

for the chance of being here today."

Sharing his experience during his visit, he posted on social media: "What an exhilarating event at Tura today! The beauty of Meghalaya never fails to surprise me! It was an absolute pleasure to address a public meeting at Tura. The energy among people and their support motivated us and showed us that our fight will not go in vain. Meghalaya DESERVES CHANGE and we are the only credible alternative to the INEFFICIENT MDA Govt.

"Our DEDICATION and our DETERMINATION to serve the people of Meghalaya will strengthen with each passing day. The people of Meghalaya have been subjected to tremendous torture for the

past 4.5 years - MDA Govt, your end is near and the thunderous support of people for us speaks for itself. We are

prepared, with all our forces, to OUST the incumbent Govt and usher in a new dawn. And I assure you, that the Trinamool Congress family will be with you AT ALL TIMES.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to former CM and Legislative party leader Dr Mukul Sangma, State President

Shri Charles Pyngrope, and State in-charge and Minister of GoWB Shri Manas Ranjan Bhunia for their immense

support. I would like to thank each and every person of Meghalaya for placing

their trust and faith in us -

we are here to SERVE YOU and we will uproot all autocratic forces, together. #BeTheChange with us, and we promise to NOT LET YOU DOWN."