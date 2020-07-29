Top
Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Tunnelling work of East-West Metro likely to start in 1st week of August

Tunnelling work of East-West Metro likely to start in 1st week of August

Tunnelling work of East-West Metro likely to start in 1st week of August
X

Kolkata: The tunnelling work of the East-West Metro near Bowbazar, that stopped after more than 10 workers were detected COVID-19 positive, is expected to resume in the first week of August.

"We will make small groups of workers. Maintaining COVID-19 protocol, they will work in different shifts. We will soon start East-West Metro construction work. It will start after within a week," said an official of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the East-West Metro project implementing

agency.

The tunnelling work near Bowbazar was stopped on July 7 after 14 workers (labourers and supervisors involved in operating the tunnel-boring machine or TBM) have been tested COVID-19 positive.

While tunnel boring machine Chandi became redundant after hitting against an aquifer last year on August 31, its twin Urvi took up the task of burrowing the remaining portion covering a length of around 1.8km.

The East-West Metro starts from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan covering a distance of 16.5 kilometres.

The path of the East-West Metro will be over ground from Sector V till Subhas Sarovar station and will then go underground. In the entire stretch, around 520 metres of tunneling has been done underneath the river Hooghly.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X