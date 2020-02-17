Tunnel-boring work in damaged portion of Bowbazar to start soon

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the implementing agency of the East-West Metro, will soon restart tunnel-boring work on the damaged portion of Bowbazar, where tunnelling had been suspended after houses collapsed.



According to sources, the tunnel-boring work will start within this week.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court gave its permission to restart tunnel-boring work and also pointed out that the entire work will be carried out under the supervision of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) Madras.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi conducted a high-level meeting at Metro Rail Bhavan with the principal Heads of departments and other senior officers on various subjects related to the punctuality of metro services on Monday.

In the meeting, he stressed upon the maintenance, upkeep and cleanliness of North - South and East - West Metro stations. He emphasised on safety, security of the passengers and reviewed the progress of works of on-going Metro projects. He directed the officers to take necessary action so that the project works are completed within the targeted time.

However, the first phase of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector-V with Salt Lake Stadium was inaugurated on Thursday.

The East-West Metro project from Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan covers a distance of 16.5 kilometres.