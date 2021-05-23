Tumor suspected in Mitra's vocal cord

Kolkata: A tumor was detected in the vocal cord of Madan Mitra. The medical board at SSKM Hospital has been carrying out various examinations on Mitra to ascertain whether it is a benign one or it will have adverse effects on him. The medical team has advised Madan Mitra, state Panchayats minister Subrata Mukherjee to stay in the hospital for some time while former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was released on Saturday evening. Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi earlier in the day urged the hospital authorities for release.



All of them have been asked to be put under house arrest by the Calcutta High Court. Mitra and Mukherjee have been undergoing treatment at the Woodburn ward as they still have complications. Chatterjee was taken to the Presidency jail and would be taken under house arrest later. All of them were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting operation. State Transport minister Firhad Hakim who was also arrested has been kept under house arrest following the Court order.

Mitra is being given oxygen support when his saturation levels are going down. He has also been suffering from lung-related issues. Mitra was recently infected with Covid and was admitted to a private hospital as his saturation level dropped drastically. He has recovered but still complains of weakness.

Health condition of Mukherjee is stated to be stable now. Chatterjee has some liver-related issues. Routine examinations are being conducted on him. Echocardiography was done on Chatterjee on Friday as he complained of chest pain. Mukherjee still has respiratory problems. The medical board constituted by SSKM is yet to take the decision on the release of Mitra and Mukherjee who were admitted to the Woodburn ward following some ailments after they were taken to Presidency jail in connection with their arrest by the CBI.

"The medical board will take the final call about their release considering their health aspects. Security has been beefed up at the Woodburn ward where the three heavyweight leaders are undergoing treatment," a senior official of the SSKM said.