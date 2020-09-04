Truncated monsoon Assembly session to be held on Sept 9 and 10

Kolkata: The truncated monsoon session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held on September 9 and 10 in adherence to physical distancing norms as per COVID -19 protocol.



All members and concerned persons associated with the state assembly including media personnel will have to undergo rapid antigen test on September 8 and only those testing negative will be allowed entry.

"The Covid tests will be held from 10.30 am to 5 pm on September 8 and from 10 am to 12 noon on September 9. Reports will be available in 30 minutes time," said Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The persons who will be testing positive will be provided necessary instructions by

the doctors present during

the test.

There will be through sanitisation of the premises including the interior of the state assembly in the next few days. "There will be limited entry for the media personnel to avoid crowding and no guest will be entertained in the two days of session," said a senior assembly official. The MLAs will sit maintaining physical distancing norms and the first floor of the house will also be used for sitting arrangement. An all party meeting is expected to be held on September 7 to discuss the business of the house.

"As per norms there cannot be a gap of more than six months between two sessions. The last session was adjourned in March so a session was imminent in the month of September," said a senior MLA.