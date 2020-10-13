Truck strike: Vendors apprehend spike in cost of vegetables

Kolkata: Fruits and vegetables price is expected to rise due to short supply as truck operators went on 72-hour-strike on Monday.



Vendors are apprehending a hike of 10 percent hike on fruits and vegetables if there is short supply due to truck strike called by the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations. The association demanded implementation of Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles and police atrocities amongst others.

"Every day around 150 trucks loaded with fruits come here (Machua). If these trucks doesn't come here then the price increase," Md Imran, a fruit seller at Machua fruit market.

Vegetable vendors in different markets across the city pointed out that the price of onion and potato is likely to shot up by Rs 10.

"Today, we sold potato at Rs 35 per kg and onion at Rs 50 per kg. Tomorrow, if there is short supply then the cost of potato will be Rs 45 per kg and onion 60 per kg," said Sandeep, vegetable vendor at Park Circus Market.

"In view of three day strike called by a section of Truck Operators' Association in West Bengal, Regional Transport offices have been kept on high alert from this morning," said an official of the state Transport department.

He reiterated that partial impact of the strike has been sporadically reported at six districts. These are Jalpaiguri, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Nadia and Paschim Medinipur.

In rest of the areas of the state no impact of strike has been reported.