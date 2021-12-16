Truck rams into shop in Siliguri, none hurt

darjeeling: Pedestrians had a narrow escape when a truck lost control and rammed into a shop in Siliguri on Wednesday. Though many parked vehicles were damaged, there are no reports of loss of human life.



The accident occurred at Devanagari, adjacent to the Eastern Bypass in Siliguri when two over speeding trucks were overtaking each other. Several motorbikes, scooters, bicycles and rickshaw vans parked in front of the shop came under the wheels.

"I had parked my scooter and was approaching the shop when I suddenly saw the truck advancing menacingly towards me. I jumped on the other side as the truck rammed into the shop. I had a miraculous escape. My scooter was totally damaged," stated Sanojit Modak, a local resident.

The police arrived from the nearby Asigarh police outpost. Police have seized the trucks. Drivers of both the trucks have been arrested.

Incidentally on November 26, a truck had rammed into a shop in nearby Jaleshwari Bazar killing 4 people.

"Vehicles over speed causing accidents. This accident occurred when the truck was overtaking another vehicle and lost control. We urge the district administration and police to device methods by which vehicles can be checked for over speeding," stated Mithu Sarkar, Gram Panchayat member, who witnessed the road accident.