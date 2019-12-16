Truck operators write to CM for police protection in view of agitations

Kolkata: The Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators' Associations (FWBTOA) on Monday sought police protection from the state government, in the wake of ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Bengal.



"Today, we have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give truck drivers police protection in the disturbed areas. Altogether 12,000 trucks are still stranded at Sreerampur border and Bakshirhat border. Approximately 4,000 trucks have been damaged by the agitators on the road between Friday and Monday. We urge the government to give police protection at the disturbed areas," said Sajal Ghosh, joint secretary of FWBTOA.

It might be mentioned that the state government has taken various measures to prevent incidents of violence.

On Sunday, the state government had instructed the District Magistrates (DMs), particularly in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpai-

guri, to take concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of food and water to North Bengal and North East-bound passengers stranded at various stations.

The Chief Minister had also urged people to protest in a democratic way and warned that action would be taken against those taking the law into their own hands. She had also urged the agitators not to indulge in road and train blockades and damage of public property.