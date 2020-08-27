Truck operators seek exemption of toll tax

Kolkata: Truck operators on Thursday demand exemption of toll tax in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We urge the central government to withdraw toll tax for trucks," said Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations (FWBTOA).

He said that National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll tax by eight percent across 15 toll plazas in the state. "Earlier, we used to pay Rs 200 at Rabindra Setu toll plaza. At present, we have to pay Rs 280. This is an additional burden on the truck operators at the time of financial crunch due to COVID-19 pandemic," pointed out Ghosh.

While there are 5. 5 lakh trucks in West Bengal, 40 percent of it are running for transport essential food and services.

