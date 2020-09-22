Truck operators call for a 72 hour strike from Oct 12

Kolkata: Truck operators will go on a 72-hour strike from October 12 demanding withdrawal of toll tax, financial aid, action against police atrocities and others.

"The state wide 'Chakka Jam Hartal' will start on October 12 and end on October 14. There are 5.5 lakh trucks in West Bengal. These trucks will not move across the state during the 72-hour hartal.

Trucks from other states will also not enter Bengal," said Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations (FWBTOA) on Monday. The FWBTOA demands include eliminating unnecessary no-entry points on highways, withdrawal of toll tax, waiving off road tax for current fiscal, action against police harassment, and financial aid for truck operators in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic and reducing diesel prices.

The Modi government failed to pay heed to the demands despite requests made though letters. This apart, the federation had also urged the state government to give truck drivers financial aid in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic and to stop the alleged atrocities of the police.The truck operators claimed that the exorbitant increase in the diesel price and daily fluctuations are affecting the road transport sector. The diesel and tolls account for more than 70 per cent of operating cost of the truck. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll tax by eight percent across 15 toll plazas in the state. "Earlier, we used to pay Rs 200 at Rabindra Setu toll plaza. At present, we have to pay Rs 280. This is an additional burden on the truck operators at the time of financial crunch due to COVID-19 pandemic," said Ghosh.