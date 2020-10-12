Truck operators call for 72-hr strike from Oct 12

Kolkata: Truck operators will go on a 72-hour strike from October 12 demanding implementation of the 'Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles,' and action against police atrocities amongst other demands.



"The state wide 'chakka jam hartal' will start on October 12 and end on October 14," said Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations (FWBTOA).

He said that there are 5.5 lakh trucks in Bengal. These trucks will not move across the state during the 72-hour hartal. This apart, trucks from other states will also not enter Bengal.

Ghosh explained that

truck drivers in other states enjoy the benefits of the Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles that allows them to carry 25 per cent more of the commodities.

The truck operators also demanded the removal of unnecessary no-entry points on highways, withdrawal of toll tax, waiving off-road tax for current fiscal, action against police harassment, and financial aid for truck operators in the wake of COVID- 19 pandemic and reducing diesel prices.

FWBTOA had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to withdraw the collection of toll tax at toll plazas.

"The Modi government failed to pay heed to the demands despite requests made though letters," pointed out Ghosh.