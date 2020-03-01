Truck drivers threaten to launch strike

Kolkata: Demanding immediate implementation of Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles, the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association (WBTOA) threatened to go for strike soon.



"We will soon go for a strike if our demand is not met," said Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of WBTOA, on the sidelines of sixth state conference organised by WBTOA held at Mahajati Sadan on Saturday. He explained that truck drivers in other states enjoy the benefits of the Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles that allows them to carry 25 percent more of the commodities. This apart, the denomination of third party insurance should also be reduced. Due to high maintenance cost and skyrocketing diesel price, trucks which were bought by truck owners on loan and EMI basis from SBI banks have failed to pay their EMI on time. The truck owners are shelving their vehicles due to high maintenance cost. "We will die unnatural death if the rate of third party insurance keeps on increasing," said Ghosh.