Truck drivers threaten to launch strike
Kolkata: Demanding immediate implementation of Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles, the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association (WBTOA) threatened to go for strike soon.
"We will soon go for a strike if our demand is not met," said Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of WBTOA, on the sidelines of sixth state conference organised by WBTOA held at Mahajati Sadan on Saturday. He explained that truck drivers in other states enjoy the benefits of the Revision of Safe Axle Weights of Goods Vehicles that allows them to carry 25 percent more of the commodities. This apart, the denomination of third party insurance should also be reduced. Due to high maintenance cost and skyrocketing diesel price, trucks which were bought by truck owners on loan and EMI basis from SBI banks have failed to pay their EMI on time. The truck owners are shelving their vehicles due to high maintenance cost. "We will die unnatural death if the rate of third party insurance keeps on increasing," said Ghosh.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two detained after rumours of violence1 March 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Chadha files plaint against convener of BJP RWA Cell1 March 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Fear factor: Victim boy refuses to visit hospital in Shiv...1 March 2020 6:17 PM GMT
Some signs of normalcy in riot-hit areas1 March 2020 6:17 PM GMT
In Shiv Vihar, families return to their houses after almost...1 March 2020 6:16 PM GMT