Trolley-mounted lights arranged for restoration, says KMC

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made provisions for using trolley-mounted high mass emergency lights for quick restoration work related to removal of trees or light posts or similar emergency services in case of damages caused by the impending cyclone YAAS. Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC Firhad Hakim and other senior officials, including borough coordinators, held a virtual meeting for finalising preparedness for the cyclone.



"CESC has already announced that it will keep power off at some places in the city as a precautionary measure. We will use these high mass lights for quick restoration. One of this equipment has been kept stationed in front of KMC and we have arrangements of another 10 at our Central Store," a senior KMC official said.

The state Fire and Emergency Services department too has geared up for rendering services. There will be 54 special teams deployed at the districts, where the cyclone is predicted to create impact. Divisional control rooms will be functional at the headquarters, Central Avenue, Behala, North Barrackpore, Sreerampore and Howrah from Tuesday. There will be a special disaster team for Kolkata.

KMC has already sent relief materials in the form of dry food and tarpaulin to every borough. "We have made arrangements for generators so that water supply to households in the city is not affected even if there is a power cut. The main water supply stations and booster pumping stations will be equipped with generators to ensure uninterrupted water supply," Debasish Kumar, Member Board of Administrators, KMC said.

Unified Command Team comprising officers from Kolkata Police, Army and KMC will be stationed at Lalbazar and will rush in case of any emergency.