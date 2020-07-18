Triveni SARI hospital upgraded to level-IV Covid hosp

Darjeeling: The Directorate of Health Services, Government of West Bengal has upgraded the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) Hospital located in Triveni into a Level IV Covid Hospital. The number of beds has been increased from 100 to 125.



A notification dated July 18, 2020 was issued to this effect. "From the beginning we had the plan to build Triveni hospital into a fully functional Covid hospital for the Hill people. We hadn't got the clearance initially and it started as a SARI Hospital. Our efforts have paid off in getting full clearance to upgrade Triveni Hospital to COVID-19 treatment hospital as envisioned initially," said Anit Thapa. Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. In a record of sorts, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) backed by the State Government has setup a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cum Covid-19 hospital in a record 21 days. The hospital located at Lamahatta, Triveni in the Darjeeling subdivision was inaugurated on June 22. Incidentally an abandoned tourist lodge located on the confluences of River Teesta and Rangeet has been converted into this hospital. It is around 16 km from Kalimpong and 50 km from Siliguri.

Initially the hospital was functioning with 100 beds. It will was providing treatment for all suspected cases of Covid-19 including Influenza Like Illness (ILI,) and SARI. The hospital has facilities for swab collection, X -Ray and Ultrasonography. A True-Nat machine and dialysis facilities will be available now.

Equipments include 2 non invasive ventilators; 1 ICU ventilator; 2 Bipap; 2 pulse oxymeter with 1 adult probe; 3 syringe pumps; 1 portable X Ray and 1 USG. Residences for nurses and doctors have been provided in this facility.