Tripura: TMC candidate for civic polls attacked, house ransacked

Kolkata: BJP-backed goons allegedly ransacked the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the forthcoming civic election in Tripura on Sunday night.



The goons attacked the house of Soma Das, TMC candidate from ward 42. A purported video showing the ransacked house has also gone viral.The matter has been reported to the police but no arrests have been made so far in this connection.

Trinamool Congress leaders tweeted: "The barbaric attack on @AITCofficial candidate Soma Das shows the extent of lawlessness in #Tripura. Her child was also not spared by the @BJP4Tripura goons! Such heinous acts sponsored by @BjpBiplab is PATHETIC."

Das said BJP miscreants had attacked her house on Sunday afternoon.

They ransacked the house and threatened her with dire consequences. After they left, Das along with her daughter took shelter in a nearby jungle.

She returned home after sundown.

Again, the goons came back around 1.30 am and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw her candidature.

After the goons left, Das along with her husband and child went to the jungle and took shelter.

Das said the goons have threatened to kill her if she disobeyed them. Subol Bhowmick, convener of TMC steering committee in Tripura said the BJP has unleashed a reign of terror in Tripura ever since TMC candidates had submitted their nomination in all the 51 seats.

"BJP is scared of TMC and so they are using brute force to prevent the TMC from fighting the election. BJP thought that they would win the election unopposed. They know they will be defeated if the election is held. TMC will not give up and fight till the end," Bhowmick said.