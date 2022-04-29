Tripura polls: TMC has state committee in place

Kolkata: Rajib Banerjee and Subal Bhowmik have been appointed as the state-in-charge and state president of the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress state committee.



The names of the committee members were announced after receiving clearance from Mamata Banerjee, chairperson of the Trinamool Congress.

TMC is going all out to fight the Assembly elections in Tripura scheduled to be held in 2023. Trinamool Congress also took part in the civic election in Tripura in November 2021.

Though it has failed to bag any seat, it got 20% votes. Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, is likely to go to Tripura in the first week of May. The party will take part in the by-election in four Assembly seats in the state.

A six-member core committee comprising Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Rajya Sabha member, Subal Bhowmik, Ashish Das, Bhriguram Reang, Ashish Lal Singh and Mammon Khan has been set up.

There are eight vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 14 secretaries and 72 executive members.

Rajib Banerjee said in the past four years of BJP's misrule, the socio-cultural fabric of the state has been completely destroyed. The BJP government with Biplab Deb as the Chief Minister has played divisive politics to reap benefits without carrying out any development work in the past four years. He further alleged that the voice of the people has been stifled and the healthcare system is fast deteriorating. He maintained that once voted to power, Trinamool Congress will end the 'goonda raj' in Tripura.

Subal Bhowmik alleged that every institution in the state has been politicised. In the past four years, no industry has been set up and the financial condition of the masses has turned from bad to worse. The BJP government did not carry out any rural development.

He added that the people in Tripura are waiting for a change and TMC has taken a pledge to provide good governance and ensure all-round development of Tripura.