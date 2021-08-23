Tripura: Over 200 workers from various parties join TMC

KOLKATA: Days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence in her party winning the 2023 state Assembly polls in Tripura, about 200 people from different political parties joined TMC in Tripura on Sunday.



Trinamool supporters tied Rakhi on the wrists of police personnel and patients in hospitals. The programme was held amid much fanfare.

Tripura had a long association with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who started 'Rakhi Bandhan' in Bengal to protest against Lord Curzon's proposal to divide the state in 1905.

Trinamool leaders urged the people to maintain social harmony and peace. BJP supporters, who were present near the venue, did not interrupt the function.

Tripura has become the bird's view of Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee had claimed that BJP would be ousted in the 2023 Assembly election from the north eastern state.

Subal Bhowmick, local Trinamool Congress leader, said many local leaders and youths had shown keen interest to join the party. Former Tripura Assembly Speaker Jiten Sarkar had written a letter expressing his willingness to join Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee said some days ago that many other leaders from Tripura had also expressed their willingness to join Trinamool.

Earlier, about 235 workers from BJP, CPI(M) and Congress had joined Bengal's ruling party at a function in Tripura. It had been alleged that local BJP leaders had resorted to violent means to scare away Trinamool Congress leaders.

The vehicle of party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was vandalised. Attempts were made to prevent him from reaching Tripureswari temple early this month. Two party leaders, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta, were attacked there.

According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee had constituted a team of senior leaders who would be camping in the northeastern state every month.