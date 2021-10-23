'Tripura govt setting new records in launching attacks on political rivals'

KOLKATA: After Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev was allegedly heckled by BJP supporters in Tripura on the inaugural day of a key party programme there on Friday, TMC MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sarcastically remarked that the BJP government in the northeastern state was setting new records in launching attacks on political opponents.



He asserted that the people of Tripura would give a befitting reply to the saffron party for indulging in such acts.

BJP supporters in Tripura allegedly assaulted TMC workers on the inaugural day of Didi's Doot programme. Two vehicles, which were being used to spread awareness among people by the party, were damaged. A complaint was lodged with the police.

However, no one had been arrested so far in connection with the attack on Trinamool Congress workers.

Condemning the incident, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "Under @BjpBiplab 's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!"

Subol Bhowmick, Trinamool Congress convener in Tripura, said when party workers were campaigning in the Amtali market area as a part of the Didir Doot programme, BJP supporters armed with iron rods and lathis attacked them.

Two SUVs fitted with a public address system were vandalised. Their wind screens and rear screens were smashed. The attackers did not spare Sushmita Dev, who was in-charge of the campaign. They snatched her bag and destroyed her cell phone. The police later removed the vehicles from the site of the incident. TMC workers alleged that the incident happened in front of police, who did not come to rescue them. The shopkeepers refused to give shelter. Even auto rickshaw drivers refused to carry the TMC workers.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC state general secretary, said: "The highhandedness of BJP clearly indicates that the party is suffering from Trinamool phobia. Unleashing a reign of terror to stop TMC leaders from visiting the state will not yield results and BJP's days in Tripura are numbered. People will oust the anti-people, autocratic government in Tripura," he remarked.

TMC leaders in Tripura said the BJP had unleashed a reign of terror ever since Trinamool announced that it would take part in the civic polls scheduled to be held next month.