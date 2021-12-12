Tripura govt 'renting' development works of other states to flaunt its success: TMC

Kolkata: Claiming that BJP had no progressive work to display or talk about — be it in Goa, UP or Tripura — and that it was only 'renting' development from other states, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at the saffron camp and stated that first pictures of Maa flyover were used in an advertisement to project BJP-lead Uttar Pradesh government's development work, then came the Union ministry of Civil Aviation's tweet claiming that Durgapur airport was located in Uttarakhand and now, an advertisement by the BJP-ruled Tripura government in connection with a slogan writing competition for driving laws that has used an image of the Sealdah flyover in Kolkata. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the Biplab Deb-led Tripura government for posting such pictures in an official advertisement.



"The BJP has nothing to showcase in terms of development. So it is imitating the development of Bengal. The central BJP leaders who are campaigning in Bengal should be ashamed. They should apologise with folded hands. Whether it is Goa or Tripura, the proof is that they do not have any mass base. They will lose," Ghosh said.

He also referred to the use of pictures of Maa flyover in an advertisement few months back by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government and the recent use of Bengal's Andal airport in an advertisement by the Uttarakhand government to substantiate his claim that the saffron party hardly has any development to talk about and hence are lending it from Bengal.

He added that the BJP government is also copying schemes launched by the Bengal government. "The Goa government has imitated our Duare Sarkar programme while the Tripura government had announced the Dada Ke Bolo programme imitating Bengal's very own Didi Ke Bolo initiative," he asserted.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim also slammed the BJP for such acts. "The double engine governments in different states have nothing new to offer for their people. They are masters in copying and so they are using pictures of development in Bengal in their own government advertisements," Hakim added.

The Tripura Trinamool Congress was also prompt to react. "Is @BJP4Tripura claiming that these are their roads? Are there no well-maintained roads in Tripura? Has @BjpBiplab really NEGLECTED DEVELOPMENT to this extent?

"Ridiculous how BJP repeatedly steals from the #BengalModel to showcase @MamataOfficial's developmental work as theirs!" tweeted AITC Tripura. Later as the controversy escalated, the tweet was deleted from the handle of 'Umai Gov Tripura'.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya had a strange reply refuting such criticism. "Everyone loves Kolkata very much. It should be noted that none of the pictures that were published by mistake was implemented during the tenure of the Trinamool government," he said.