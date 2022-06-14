Tripura bypolls: TMC releases list of its star campaigners
KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee tops the 27 star campaigners' list released by the party on Monday who will be campaigning for Tripura by-elections.
TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who is one of the star campaigners is slated to reach Tripura on June 14 to take part in road shows and address rallies.
The other prominent leaders whose name figures in the list are MP Shatrughan Sinha, MP Saugata Roy, MLA Firhad Hakim. TMC leaders from Tollywood industry, including Dev, Sayoni Ghosh, June Malian. Soham Chakraborty, Sayantika Banerjee are also in the list.
The bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 23. The four seats where the bypolls will be held are Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar.
The Assembly election in Tripura is scheduled for 2023.
