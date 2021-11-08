Tripura admin files 3 FIRs against TMC's Kunal Ghosh

KOLKATA: Tripura administration has filed three FIRs against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh, even as attacks on party workers by miscreants allegedly backed by the BJP continues unabated.



Three FIRs have been filed against Ghosh, general secretary of TMC's Bengal unit, for allegedly inciting people. It had been alleged that Ghosh, through his speeches, incited people and disturbed peace in Tripura. He had been asked to see police personnel immediately.

Reacting sharply Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP, said: "Biplab Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura is uneducated. He was a gym instructor before becoming the CM and believes that by applying brute force he can stop the progress of Trinamool in Tripura. He is giving false cases against TMC leaders. BJP goons had tried to stop Abhishek Banerjee from reaching Tripureswari temple. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev was attacked. Trinamool workers have been attacked and beaten up. Trinamool is not going to give up," he maintained.

Meanwhile, attacks on Trinamool workers in Tripura continue unabated. Kunal Ghosh said: "BJP is mortally scared of TMC after the party fielded candidates in all 51 seats in the forthcoming civic election in Agartala."

Subol Bhowmick, convener of the steering committee of TMC, said from Saturday BJP goons had orchestrated attacks on party workers. Their houses had been attacked. The TMC workers had been threatened of facing dire consequences.

"They (BJP-backed goons) have attacked the houses of TMC candidates and threatened them of dire consequences if they do not withdraw their candidature," Bhowmick alleged. He said the incidents took place in front of police. But, police did not take any action, he alleged.

Meanwhile, party workers in Tripura held a meeting to condole the death of Subrata Mukherjee on Sunday. The party workers took a pledge to put up resistance against the attack by BJP goons on them.