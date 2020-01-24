Triple burglary takes place in Dhakuria complex

Kolkata: Three apartments in a housing complex at Dhakuria were burgled on Friday afternoon.



The incidents occurred when residents of all the flats at Banerjee Para near Dhakuria railway station were out because of work.

It was between 12 noon and 2 pm when the miscreants broke open the locks of the door and entered the apartments and fled mainly with jewellery and cash worth a few lakhs.

Two of the apartments

are located on the first floor while another is on the second floor.

The residents whose apartments are on the first floor returned at around 2.30 pm while the one on the second floor turned up a little later. In all the cases, it was found that the locks of the doors were broken open and the miscreants had decamped with whatever cash and jewellery they could find.

"The miscreants have rummaged everything inside our bedrooms and had also taken jewellery from the cupboard which may be worth a few lakhs. Luckily, there was not much cash in the house. They have also taken away my earrings," said Susmita Das, resident of an apartment on the first floor.

"The modus operandi and timing of the operation makes it clear that the gang knew beforehand that these apartments will have no one during that time. They have surely carried out a thorough recce before the theft," said an investigating officer of Kasba police station.